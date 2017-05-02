Seeing the Bemis Mill deteriorate saddened Vicky Foote, but seeing it lay in ruins is painful.

“The entire business with the Bemis Mill has been quite an experience; unfortunately, not a very good experience,” Foote said. “It is the center of Bemis, and it was tough to see it taken down, but now it looks like a war zone.”

Foote, a member of the Jackson City Council, made her remarks following the City Council’s meeting, Tuesday.

“Landlords tell me they cannot rent their property,” Foote said. “(Also) People who have lived there for a long time … we should not have a mess like that anywhere in Jackson. It’s got to be cleaned up.”

Foote said May 19-20, the area celebrates Bemis Days.

“This is what they (will) see,” Foote said. “It is frustrating, but it’s going to be fixed.”

Built in 1900, the Bemis Mill – once located on A Street and South Missouri Street – was vacated in 1993, and 21 years later, Christian Morton, an outside developer purchased the aging building.

Morton, a co-owner of Bemis Mill LLC, agreed to deconstruct – or remove items of value, namely the bricks and wood.

Work has long since come to a standstill, and weeds and grass are working at a snails pace to cover what Morton and his company have not harvested.

“The next step is to get possession of the property, as soon as we can,” Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist said. “People in that area have endured a lot over the the last three years, (considering) the shape it is in, which is a blighted condition.”

Gist said the City of Jackson does not own the property.

“We are in the process of a law suit with Mr. Christian Morton and his company that was contracted with the original owners to deconstruct the building,” Gist said. “The contract is not with us.

“The only thing we did was give him a permit for deconstruction.”

Along with the permit was a signed contract where Morton would donate up to three acres of property – after the property was cleaned up – and the City would build a memorial park on the site.

“The sooner we get that part of it, the happier we’ll be,” Gist said. “The people of Bemis will be happy when we get to it, and we will get to it.”

(PHOTO: A portion of Bemis Mill that has not been deconstructed)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

