JACKSON, Tenn.—(News Release) All-Star and professional athletes and outstanding business owners will be honored at the 16th Annual JEWEL Awards Banquet being presented by The Jackson Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce (JMCAACC) on Friday, February 24, 2017, 6:30 p.m. at Oman Arena. Historical Pioneers in Sports honorees invited to be recognized include NFL players Tony Champion, Sylvester Hicks and Kacy Rodgers as well as high school and college greats Manley Fuller and Junior Reid. Honorees and event-goers will be treated to a concert by Stax’s legendary soul men, The Bar-Kays. Tickets are available online at jmcaacc.org and from various ticket sellers.

“Our Historical Pioneers are those from rural West Tennessee, especially Jackson and Humboldt, who played before year 2000,” said Duane Cherry, JMCAACC President. “Dallas Super Bowl Champion Ed “Too Tall” Jones was also invited but he was already booked for a national autograph session. However, we are inviting younger Super Bowl Champions like Jabari Greer and Jacoby Jones to serve as presenters.”

Living out its theme of “Celebrating the Best and the Brightest, ”the African American Chamber at the February 24th event will announce four winners selected by judges in separate categories. Companies championed by nomination include the following businesses: C King & Son in Brownsville, Cole Construction in Jackson, Dynamic Family Care Center in Humboldt, F & B Auto Sales in Jackson, Futurlist Barber & Beauty in Jackson, Loving Arms LLC in Jackson, Sears Hometown Store in Milan, Sonny’s Auto Detail in Jackson, and Southern Hands Quality Care in Jackson. Nominations closed January 24th.

Sponsored by Toyota Bodine Aluminum, the City of Jackson, MIG Steel Fabrication, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), West Tennessee Healthcare, and Lane College along 96KIX, Jammin Jackson 97.7, The Jackson Sun, Lamar Advertising, WOJG-FM, and the West Tennessee Examiner, this year’s Jewel Awards offers two ticket levels — General Admission tickets, $25, and VIP Banquet tickets, $75. “We hope this will allow many more people to attend, to learn about our honorees, our small business nominees, and to enjoy the fantastic Bar-Kays,” said President Cherry, who is administrator and executive director of Mission Convalescent Home which was founded by his grandfather in 1961.

Tickets available via the Jackson Madison County African American Chamber’s website (jmcaacc.org) and at Nell Huntspon Flower Box and Sears Milan and, for general admission tickets only, Carl Perkins Civic Center Box Office and ticket sellers in Alamo, Bells, Humboldt and Dyersburg as well as JMCAACC board and committee members. The names and telephone numbers for Street Team members or ticket sellers outside of Jackson are available on the website.

The Jackson Madison County African American Chamber is located at 351-C North Royal St., Jackson, TN 38301 – 731-424-2030. Florence Howard is executive director. She can be reached by email at fhoward@jmcaacc.org.