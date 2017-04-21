Mickey Marley may not be coaching high school football, but he is actively involved in helping those who want the opportunity to play at the next level.

Marley, a former head coach at the University School of Jackson, is assisting with the Tennessee Titans and Tennessee Football Coaches Association High School Football Recruiting Fair, which will be held, Tuesday, April 25, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The third annual event will help provide exposure for student-athletes and increase their chances to play football at the collegiate level.

Marley said Football Championship Subdivision, Division II and Division III college coaches will be in attendance.

“Over 120 coaches have signed up across the state already, and 80 or more colleges will be (represented),” Marley said. “It’s a great way for colleges with small (athletic) budgets to recruit.”

Marley said several kids have signed with colleges due to the success of the first two recruiting fairs.

“Coaches bring a laptop … HUDL information and coaches will visit and watch the video,” Marley said. “Coaches also need to bring the (student’s) grades and ACT scores.”

The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon, and for additional information, call Mickey Marley at 695-1647.

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

