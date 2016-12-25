Dec 25, 2016    Posted by    13

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies are quoting the Defense Ministry as saying that a Russian military plane with 91 people aboard has disappeared from radar.

The ministry says the Tu-155 disappeared over the Black Sea minutes after it took off from the resort town of Sochi on Sunday.




