MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies are quoting the Defense Ministry as saying that a Russian military plane with 91 people aboard has disappeared from radar. The ministry says the Tu-155 disappeared over the Black Sea minutes after it took off from the resort town of Sochi on Sunday.
