Rescuers listen for signs of life in avalanche-struck hotel

FARINDOLA, Italy (AP) — Rescuers listened for signs Saturday of any more survivors, three days after an avalanche slammed into a resort hotel in Italy’s central Apennines mountains. Using saws, shovels and just gloved hands, they advanced slowly through the wreckage in hopes of locating some 23 guests and hotel workers still missing. By Saturday morning, nine survivors have been pulled out of the snow-crusted debris of the Hotel Rigopiano and were recovering in the hospital. So far, the bodies of three men and two women, extracted by rescue workers, have yet to be publicly identified. Firefighter spokesman Alberto Maiolo said noises were heard, but it was not immediately clear if they were caused by survivors still trapped under the tons of snow and building debris. “The noises could be the drip of snow melt, material shifting” or from survivors, Maiolo told Sky TG24 TV. He said, based on accounts by survivors and others, roughly 23 people were still missing from the avalanche that almost entirely buried the hotel near the famed Gran Sasso massif. But he stressed that was just a “provisional list,” and that no exact figure of the missing was available. The search operation – including delicately poking holes into strategic parts of the snow-covered hotel – continued nonstop throughout the night. Rescuers passed crates full of chunks of hardened snow and ice to colleagues as they tried to penetrate deeper into the wreckage. On Saturday, four survivors who had been pinpointed on Friday were extracted, put on stretchers, and with helicopters and ambulances, rushed to a hospital in the Adriatic city of Pescara to be treated for hypothermia or other injuries. In addition, a fifth body was found. At the hospital, anger and frustrations exploded as family members tried desperately to find out if their loved ones were among the dead or the missing in the tons of snow that had rushed down the mountainside. One father who had been waiting since Wednesday evening for word of his son’s fate erupted in front of television cameras, pointing angrily at the cars of local officials. “What are they doing? They aren’t doing anything. Why didn’t they go get the kids out the night before the disaster?,” the man yelled, referring to his son, Stefano Feniello, and his son’s fiancee Francesca Bronzi, who was among those hospitalized. The father did not give his name, but the Italian news agency ANSA identified him as Alessio Feniello. He said he had been told that his son had survived, but officials had supplied no clear information by midday Saturday, nearly three days after the tragedy. “Why are they here, taking all the credit? They are disgusting. It is an outrage. I am waiting for three days for my son. They said that my son had been recovered but he hasn’t arrived,” the distraught father said. The avalanche dumped 16