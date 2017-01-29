Jan 29, 2017    Posted by    10

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Quebec City police say people have died during a shooting at a mosque in the provincial capital.

Police did not say how many died in the Sunday shooting.

Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested.




Staff

Recent Posts

'Hidden Figures' shocks Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Latest: AFC leads 14-7 at halftime of spirited Pro Bowl

The Latest: VP Pence to meet with Jordan's king

The Latest: 'Hidden Figures' cast wins SAG Award

No Comments

Leave a Comment

$0.000 items