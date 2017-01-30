Evacuations from Syrian water rich region completed

BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian military says the evacuation of rebels and their families from the Barada Valley as part of an agreement to surrender the capital region’s primary water source has been completed.

The military says via the Telegram messaging system that 1,142 fighters and 760 members of their families have been evacuated from the region northwest of the capital Damascus. They were taken in buses to the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib.

The evacuation marks the end of a nearly six-week-long standoff between rebels and pro-government forces that led to severe water cuts to some 5 million people around Damascus.

It said more people are to be evacuated from the nearby village of Harira but it has been delayed because the roads are closed with snow.