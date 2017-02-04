Feb 4, 2017    Posted by    10

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Foreign airlines have instructed Iranian travel agencies not to sell U.S.-bound flight tickets to Iranians holding U.S. visas after President Donald Trump’s executive order banning visas for seven Muslim countries, including Iran.

The move comes even though a U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked the ban, siding with two states that urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country. The directive does not include U.S. airlines.

In Tehran, the Kowsar travel agency told The Associated Press they had been instructed by all foreign airlines not to sell tickets to Iranians with visas to enter the U.S.

The agency said there was no problem for those who have a permanent resident card or a U.S. passport.




Staff

