The Latest: Powerful storm underway in southern New England

The Latest on a fast-moving snowstorm sweeping through the Northeast (all times local):

10 a.m.

Governors in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts are urging people to stay off the roads to keep them clear for plows and emergency vehicles as a powerful snowstorm is making its presence felt in southern New England.

The first flakes started falling in Boston just before 8 a.m., and fewer people were on the roads than on a normal weekday.

Rhode Island state police reported little traffic on the roadways and no major accidents. Connecticut state police say they have responded to about 30 accidents; no serious injuries have been reported.

Hundreds of departures from Logan International Airport in Boston have been canceled, as were dozens more at Rhode Island’s T.F. Green. Most flights at Connecticut’s Bradley International have been cancelled.

The Boston-area transit system that was crippled by a series of powerful storms two winters ago is urging commuters to be patient and check online for service alerts.

—

9:15 a.m.

It’s slow-going on New Jersey’s highways as rain has turned to snow across the state, leading to a reduction in speed limits and more than 100 accidents reported.

The speed has been reduced to 35 mph Thursday along the 122-mile length of the New Jersey Turnpike.

The New Jersey State Police says troopers have responded to 145 crashes and 148 calls to assist motorists since midnight.

The state Transportation Department says it has more than 2,300 plows and salt spreaders on the highways. But it’s tough for them to gain ground as the heavy, wet snow continues to fall.

Accumulations range from 10 inches in Montague Township, 5