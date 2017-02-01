Feb 1, 2017    Posted by    2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors have started deliberating in the case against the man accused of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz (AY’-tahn payts) in New York City 37 years ago.

The Manhattan jury got the case against Pedro Hernandez on Wednesday afternoon. An earlier trial for the Maple Shade, New Jersey, man ended in mistrial.

Etan vanished while walking to school on May 25, 1979. His face was one of the first on milk cartons. His body has never been found.

A relative of Hernandez called police after the case made news in 2012 when federal agents dug up a basement looking for evidence.

Police arrested him, and he confessed to choking the boy. His attorney, Harvey Fishbein, says Hernandez is mentally ill and falsely confessed.

Staff

Recent Posts

Official: Delaware prison inmates take 5 hostages, free 1

Chicago police unveil new high-tech effort to fight crime

Jurors begin deliberations in case of 1979 missing boy

Tagliabue apologizes for 1994 concussion remarks

No Comments

Leave a Comment

$0.000 items