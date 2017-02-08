WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. government-funded news outlets are launching a global Russian-language TV network aimed at providing an alternative to slick, Kremlin-controlled media that critics say spread propaganda and misinformation.

Current Time is run by Prague-based Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty with help from Washington-based Voice of America. It targets Russian speakers across the globe with round-the-clock programming intended to offer the type of fact-based news that its leaders say is sorely missing in the Russian market.

The network formally launched this week after quietly starting operations last year.

The network is beamed into Europe by cable, satellite and online. It reflects an American attempt to diminish the dominance of what the U.S. government has long warned is a growing Russian propaganda machine, epitomized by state-run outlets like RT and Sputnik.