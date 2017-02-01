The Latest: Trump tweets about travel 'ban,' again

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

Call it what you want, says President Donald Trump, but his executive order to restrict travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries to enter the U.S. is about keeping “bad people” out.

“Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN,” Trump tweeted Wednesday, extending the debate over whether last week’s order is a “ban” or not.

He says, “Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country!”

Trump referred to it as a “ban” in a tweet Tuesday defending the decision not to provide advance notice to travelers.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has said the order was “not a travel ban” but a “temporary pause that allows us to better review the existing refugee and visa-vetting system.” White House press secretary Sean Spicer has also said it’s not a ban.

—

7 a.m.

President Donald Trump has nominated Neil Gorsuch, a fast-rising conservative judge with a writer’s flair, to the Supreme Court, setting up a fierce fight with Democrats over a jurist who could shape America’s legal landscape for decades to come.

At 49, Gorsuch is the youngest Supreme Court nominee in a quarter-century. He’s known on the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals for clear, colloquial writing, advocacy for court review of government regulations, defense of religious freedom and skepticism toward law enforcement.

Gorsuch makes the rounds Wednesday on Capitol Hill, meeting first with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

.