The Latest: Trump blames Delta, protests for airport woes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 7:45 a.m. Television personality Joe Scarborough says he and co-host Mika Brzezinski met with President Donald Trump on Sunday. Scarborough, the host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” tweets that he and Brzezinski “discussed outrage” over Trump’s order immigration order and his changes to the National Security Council. Trump’s executive order temporarily suspends immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days. He also has decided to allow his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, to attend regular meetings on national security and left in question the role top military and intelligence officials would play. Brzezinski says she and Scarborough “urged compassion.” — 7:43 a.m. President Donald Trump’s chief spokesman is defending the manner in which the White House rolled out the immigration restrictions. Sean Spicer says officials were concerned about the possibility that doing it in a more open fashion would “telegraph what you’re going to do” to people who might have rushed to airports to beat the ban. In an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Monday, Spicer also said officials’ highest priority was “to protect our own people” and said everybody in the government who needed to be consulted was consulted. Spicer also says that Trump respects “people who are Muslim and peace-loving. But he also recognizes that certain countries and certain areas of the world produce people who seek to do us harm.” The spokesman, asked about delays at airports experienced by travelers with valid papers, said that 109 of some 325, 000 travelers “were slowed down” in their trips, and called that “a small price to pay” for protecting the American people. — 7:35 a.m. President Donald Trump says that “big problems” were created at airports by a Delta Airlines computer outage, “protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer.” The president tweeted early Monday that only 109 out of 325,000 people “were detained and held for questioning” following his executive order to bar individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries. A Delta systems outage Sunday night led to departure delays and cancellations of at least 150 Delta flights. Protesters packed many of the country’s major airports over the weekend protesting the executive order. Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted Friday that “Tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty” over the ban. Trump also tweeted on Monday, “there is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country.”