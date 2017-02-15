Feb 15, 2017    Posted by    12

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led Senate has voted to block an Obama-era regulation that would prevent an estimated 75,000 people with mental disorders from being able to purchase a firearm.

The 57 to 43 vote to revoke the regulation now sends the measure to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it.

The Obama administration rule strengthened the federal background check system by requiring the Social Security Administration to include the names of beneficiaries with mental impairments who also have a third party to manage their benefits.

But critics say the rule was too broad and unfairly stigmatized the disabled. With a Republican ally in the White House, the GOP has moved aggressively to rescind several late Obama administration regulations.




Staff

Recent Posts

Police: Washington man texted ex-boss 'Help me kill my wife'

The Latest: Trump tells CEOs people will 'love' his tax plan

Senate votes to block rule on guns and mentally impaired

Coast Guard ends search for missing plane in Florida

No Comments

Leave a Comment

$0.000 items