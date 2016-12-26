Playoff Picture: Steelers win AFC North, Broncos out

Pittsburgh won the AFC North in spectacular fashion Sunday, scoring the winning touchdown with 9 seconds remaining to beat archrival Baltimore 31-27. Antonio Brown reached over the goal line after taking in a short pass from Ben Roethlisberger for the 4-yard score. Brown was stood up inside the 1, but somehow extended the ball – barely – into the end zone. The Steelers (10-5) scored 21 points in the fourth quarter. They eliminated the Ravens (8-7) from contention. Defending Super Bowl champion Denver was knocked out, too, with its loss at Kansas City. The Broncos have lost three in a row and five of seven. The entire AFC playoff field is set: New England, Oakland, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Houston and Miami. The Steelers will be the No. 3 seed in the AFC and host the No. 6 seed during wild-card weekend on either Jan. 7 or 8. Pittsburgh earned the third spot over Houston based on strength of victory tiebreaker, heady territory considering it was 4-5 after falling to Dallas on Nov. 13. As New Year’s nears, the Steelers haven’t lost again. Kansas City secured a playoff spot when the Ravens lost, and can still win the AFC West. Earlier this weekend, Atlanta beat Carolina 33-16 , then the Falcons clinched the NFC South title when New Orleans beat Tampa Bay 31-24. The Bucs’ loss also allowed the New York Giants, losers to Philadelphia on Thursday night , to clinch a wild-card spot. Atlanta now has a chance in its regular season finale to clinch a first-round bye after Seattle lost 34-31 to Arizona. Houston beat Cincinnati on Saturday night to clinch its second straight AFC South title after Tennessee’s 38-17 loss to Jacksonville . The Texans also will host a wild-card game. Green Bay won its fifth straight to move closer to the NFC North title, eliminating Minnesota with a 38-25 victory. The Packers moved into the lead for a wild-card berth, and now the Packers must wait to face Detroit for the division crown on Jan. 1. Detroit is at Dallas on Monday night. Miami beat Buffalo 34-31 in overtime to move closer to its first playoff berth since 2008. A Denver loss to Kansas City on Sunday night would give Miami the AFC’s final wild-card berth and eliminate the defending Super Bowl champion Broncos. The Redskins (8-6-1) routed Chicago 41-21 to keep them alive a bit longer in the NFC. The regular season ends Jan. 1. Here’s a closer look at the teams and scenarios: AFC EAST NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (13-2) Remaining schedule: at Miami on Jan. 1. Division record: 4-1. Conference record: 10-1. Beat the Dolphins and clinch home-field advantage throughout. MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-5) Remaining schedule: vs. New England on Jan. 1. Division record: 4-1. Conference record: 7-4. They got the win they had to have in Buffalo and then the Chiefs win that gave them a wild-card spot. Eliminated: NEW YORK JETS (4-11), BUFFALO BILLS (7-8). — AFC NORTH PITTSBURGH STEELERS (10-5) Remaining schedule: vs. Cleveland on Jan. 1. Division record: 4-1. Conference record: 8-3. By beating Baltimore, the Steelers won the division and will play in a wild-card game. Eliminated: BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-7), CINCINNATI BENGALS (5-8-1), CLEVELAND BROWNS (1-14). — AFC SOUTH HOUSTON TEXANS (9-6) Remaining schedule: at Tennessee on Jan. 1. Division record: 5-0. Conference record: 7-4. Tom Savage won his first career start at quarterback to help Houston clinch the division. They will play in a wild-card game. Eliminated: TENNESSEE TITANS (8-7), JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (3-12), INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7-8). — AFC WEST OAKLAND RAIDERS (12-3) Remaining schedule: at Denver on Jan. 1. Division record: 3-2. Conference record: 9-2. Raiders must finish one game ahead of the Chiefs. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) Remaining schedule: at San Diego on Jan. 1. Division record: 5-0. Conference record: 8-3. Already guaranteed a wild card, a series sweep of Oakland gives the Chiefs a tiebreaker for the division, but they no longer control the AFC West race. Eliminated: DENVER BRONCOS (8-7), SAN DIEGO CHARGERS (5-10). — NFC EAST DALLAS COWBOYS (12-2) Remaining schedule: vs. Detroit on Monday night, at Philadelphia on Jan. 1. Division record: 3-2. Conference record: 8-2. The Cowboys have a Texas-sized home-field advantage this postseason. NEW YORK GIANTS (10-5) Remaining schedule: at Washington on Jan. 1. Division record: 3-2. Conference record: 7-4. The Giants got the help they needed without having to wait for Week 17. WASHINGTON REDSKINS (8-6-1) Remaining schedule: vs. New York Giants on Jan. 1. Division record: 3-2. Conference record: 6-5. Not eliminated, but still game back of Green Bay for second wild-card berth. Eliminated: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (6-9). — NFC NORTH DETROIT LIONS (9-5) Remaining schedule: at Dallas on Monday night, vs. Green Bay on Jan. 1. Division record: 2-2. Conference record: 7-3. The Lions can win the division with a victory at Dallas and vs. Green Bay. They also are in the running for a wild card. GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-6) Remaining schedule: at Detroit on Jan. 1. Division record: 4-1. Conference record: 7-4. The Packers now sit in the second wild-card spot, but one more win makes them champions of the North. Eliminated: CHICAGO BEARS (3-12), MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-8). — NFC SOUTH ATLANTA FALCONS (10-5) Remaining schedule: vs. New Orleans on Jan. 1. Division record: 4-1. Conference record: 8-3. The Falcons not only have a division title but will have a chance at a first-round bye with a win against the Saints. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-7) Remaining schedule: vs. Carolina on Jan. 1. Division record: 3-2. Conference record: 6-5. The Bucs are on the outside looking in and need lots of help. Eliminated: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (7-8), CAROLINA PANTHERS (6-9). — NFC WEST SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-5-1) Remaining schedule: at San Francisco on Jan. 1. Division record: 2-2-1. Conference record: 5-5-1. First-round bye might be bye-bye for the Seahawks. Eliminated: ARIZONA CARDINALS (6-8-1), LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-11), SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (2-13).