Tiger Woods withdraws from the Dubai Desert Classic

Feb 3, 2017

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Dubai Desert Classic with an apparent back injury after shooting an opening-round 5-over 77.

The European Tour, without giving a reason, announced his withdrawal on Saturday before Woods began his second round in the tournament.

After Woods’ opening round, he said “I wasn’t in pain at all … I was just trying to hit shots and I wasn’t doing a very good job.”




