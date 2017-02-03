Tiger Woods withdraws from the Dubai Desert Classic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Dubai Desert Classic with an apparent back injury after shooting an opening-round 5-over 77. The European Tour, without giving a reason, announced his withdrawal on Saturday before Woods began his second round in the tournament. After Woods’ opening round, he said “I wasn’t in pain at all … I was just trying to hit shots and I wasn’t doing a very good job.”
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Dubai Desert Classic with an apparent back injury after shooting an opening-round 5-over 77.
The European Tour, without giving a reason, announced his withdrawal on Saturday before Woods began his second round in the tournament.
After Woods’ opening round, he said “I wasn’t in pain at all … I was just trying to hit shots and I wasn’t doing a very good job.”
No Comments