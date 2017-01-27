No Bull: Wade, Butler benched for comments critical of team

CHICAGO (AP) — Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler were dropped from the Chicago Bulls’ starting lineup Friday night against the Miami Heat as punishment for postgame comments questioning the their teammates’ desire following a loss.

“Just based on what happened the other night, we felt it was appropriate to make the change,” coach Fred Hoiberg said in announcing the decision about 90 minutes before tipoff.

Paul Zipser and Doug McDermott were inserted into the starting lineup.

“It doesn’t matter if I start,” Butler said. “I still have to do what I do anyways, help the team win. Nothing surprises me anymore.”

Before the morning shootasround, the Bulls held a team meeting to clear the air after Rajon Rondo fired back at Wade and Butler in an Instagram post Thursday. There was an uneasy detente in place for the three leaders of the scuffling Bulls, who are now answering questions about their ability to get along, not just why they aren’t winning more.