Jets say Todd Bowles to coach from sideline vs Patriots

The New York Jets say that Todd Bowles will coach from the sideline Saturday against the Patriots, a day after going to the hospital with a medical scare.

Bowles rejoined the team in New England on Saturday morning after not traveling on the team plane Friday.

The 53-year-old coach fell ill Friday afternoon and was taken to a hospital in New Jersey with what the team said was an “undisclosed illness.”

Bowles is in his second season as coach of the Jets, who have struggled to a 4-10 record. Although it appears he will return next season, Bowles has faced increasing criticism in recent weeks, with some fans and commentators calling for his job.

This was the second health-related incident Bowles has had since joining the Jets. In February, he had a benign mass removed from his throat that was initially discovered during the season.