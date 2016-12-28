Former No. 1 Ana Ivanovic retires from tennis at 29

LONDON (AP) — Ana Ivanovic is retiring from tennis at age 29, ending a career in which she was ranked No. 1 in 2008 but can no longer play at the highest level because of injuries.

In a live broadcast on Facebook, Ivanovic said Wednesday “it was a difficult decision, but there is so much to celebrate.” The Serb won 15 tour titles, including the 2008 French Open.

Ivanovic says it’s “well-known that I’ve been hampered by injuries.” She added that she would play only if she could perform up to her “own high standards” and she “can no longer do that.”

Ivanovic lost in the first round of this year’s U.S. Open and announced a week later she would take the rest of the season off because of wrist and toe injuries. She said she had a recurring wrist injury and would also have surgery on a toe she broke at the Australian Open in January 2015.