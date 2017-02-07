Feb 7, 2017    Posted by    11

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots are taking their victory lap.

MVP quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates and coaches will parade through Boston Tuesday morning following the team’s come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

In typical Boston fashion, players and other team officials will ride in duck boats, the World War II-era amphibious vehicles that are popular with tourists.

Giddy fans wearing Patriots garb were streaming into the city early Tuesday despite a messy forecast of rain and possibly some snow.

It’s still not expected to be as bad as two years ago, when the Patriots victory parade was delayed a day as the region gritted through a season of historic levels of snow.

This is the Patriots’ fifth championship.

For more NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL




