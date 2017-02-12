The Latest: Sturgill Simpson wins best country album Grammy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the 59th annual Grammy Awards being presented Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles (all times local):

—

3:05 p.m.

Sturgill Simpson’s “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” is the winner of this year’s Grammy Award for best country album.

Simpson, who is also nominated for album of the year, beat out fellow nominees Brandy Clark, Loretta Lynn, Maren Morris and Keith Urban for the honor.

Lori McKenna’s “Humble and Kind,” which was written by Tim McGraw, won for best country song.

—

2:55 p.m.

Joey + Rory took the Grammy Award for best gospel roots album, a bittersweet honor after last year’s death of Joey Feek.

Feek and her husband, Rory, won for “Hymns,”an album they recorded shortly before she died last March at age 40.

“My wife’s dream was to make a hymns album. She didn’t have the chance to do it until she’d been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, so she’d sing in hotel rooms while she did chemotherapy and radiation,” Rory Feek said at Sunday’s awards ceremony.

When the album was nominated he said his wife made him promise he’d attend the pre-telecast awards ceremony. He says she added with a big smile, “‘Remember, if we win, I’ll know before you will.'”

—

2:35 p.m.

The Chainsmokers is the winner of the Grammy Award for best dance recording.

The DJ duo won for “Don’t Let Me Down,” one of the most streamed songs on Spotify last year.

The Chainsmokers didn’t attend the pre-telecast Grammys ceremony, which happens before top categories are announced during a performance-filled ceremony.

This year’s ceremony, hosted by James Corden, airs live on CBS.

Daya, who sings on “Don’t Let Me Down,” accepted the Grammy on the duo’s behalf.

—

1:45 p.m.

Beyonce’s “Formation” is the winner of the Grammy Award for best music video, but she won’t win in all the categories she’s nominated in.

The music video Grammy is the singer’s first win at Sunday’s ceremony, where she is leading artist with nine nominations. She now has a total of 21 Grammys.

The singer did not win the best music film award for her visual album “Lemonade.” That honor went to the Ron Howard film “The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years.”

Beyonce, who’s scheduled to perform later Sunday, did not attend the pre-telecast ceremony where dozens of Grammy Awards are handed out.

—

1 p.m.

Margaret Cho has kicked off Sunday’s Grammy Awards with a few ground rules – keep the speeches short and kiss your loved ones later.

The comedian and Grammy nominee is one of the hosts of the Grammys pre-show, which hands out awards in 75 categories before the main show airs on CBS later Sunday. The early show is being livestreamed on the Grammys website .

Cho, who is nominated for best comedy album, walked out onto the stage in a glittery gown and huge curly hair.

She told winners they should keep their acceptance speeches to 45 seconds and to kiss their loved ones in the audience later because time was so tight. She instructed winners on how to hold their Grammys after their names are called.

She also told nominees to stay in their seats if they don’t win and referenced rapper Kanye West, who famously interrupted Taylor Swift’s speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Cho says, “Kanye’s not here, so that will be fine.”

Early winners included actor Don Cheadle and others who created the soundtrack for the Miles Davis biopic “Miles Ahead,” and John Williams for the soundtrack for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Cheadle and Williams weren’t present to accept their Grammys.

—

9 a.m.

There are few things Beyonce has not conquered, and the Grammy for album of the year is one of them.

For the third time, Beyonce is nominated for the coveted trophy, an award given to few R&B-based performers and only two hip-hop acts in the Grammy’s 59-year history.

She was nominated for the top prize in 2010 with “I Am … Sasha Fierce” (losing to Taylor Swift) and in 2015 with “Beyonce” (Beck was the surprise winner). Beyonce’s “Lemonade” album is competing Sunday, along with its hit “Formation” for record and song of the year.

Beyonce’s main competition is Adele, who won album, song and record of the year in 2010.

Beyonce and Adele will perform at the show, airing live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.