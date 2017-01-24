BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The latest on the 89th annual Oscar nominations announced Tuesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from Beverly Hills, California (all times local): 5:48 a.m. The candy-colored love letter to musicals “La La Land” has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for most nominations ever. “La La Land” has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle. The other nominees for best picture are: “Moonlight,” ”Arrival,” ”Manchester by the Sea,” ”Hell or High Water,” ”Lion,” ”Fences,” ”Hidden Figures” and “Hacksaw Ridge.” Following two years of “OscarsSoWhite” furor, the Academy of Motion Pictures fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees, led by Barry Jenkins’ luminous coming-of-age portrait “Moonlight,” Denzel Washington’s “Fences” and Theodore Melfi’s “Hidden Figures.” — 5:43 a.m. The Oscar nominees for best actress in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”; Ruth Negga, “Loving”; Natalie Portman, “Jackie”; Emma Stone, “La La Land”; Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins.” — 5:40 a.m. The musical ‘La La Land’ leads Academy Award nominations with 14 bids. — 5:38 a.m. The Oscar nominees for best motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Arrival,” ”Fences,” ”Hacksaw Ridge,” ”Hell or High Water,” ”Hidden Figures,” ”La La Land,” ”Lion,” ”Manchester by the Sea,” ”Moonlight.” — 5:34 a.m. The Oscar nominees for best supporting actress in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Viola Davis, “Fences”; Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”; Nicole Kidman, “Lion”; Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”; Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea.” — 5:33 a.m. The Oscar nominees for best animated feature have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Kubo and the Two Strings,” ”Moana,” ”My Life as a Zucchini,” ”The Red Turtle,” ”Zootopia.” — 5:32 a.m. The Oscar nominees for best supporting actress in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”; Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”; Ryan Gosling, “La La Land;” Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”; Denzel Washington, “Fences.” — 5:21 a.m. The Oscar nominees for best foreign language film have been announced by the motion picture academy. They include: “Land of Mine,” Denmark; “A Man Called Ove,” Sweden; “The Salesman,” Iran; “Tanna,” Australia; “Toni Erdmann,” Germany. — 5:20 a.m. The Oscar nominees for best supporting actor in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”; Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”; Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”; Dev Patel, “Lion”; Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals.” — 5 a.m. Final preparations are underway for the announcement of this year’s Oscar nominees, which are expected to offer more diversity after two years of the “Oscars So White” backlash. Jennifer Hudson and Brie Larson are among the previous Oscar winners who will announce this year’s slate of nominees around 5:20 a.m. The films “La La Land,” ”Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea” are among this season’s front-runners, including for best picture. Departing from a decades-old practice, the nominations won’t be announced before a live audience of reporters, publicists and academy officials. Instead, the reveal will come during a closed program fed live to Oscars.org and “Good Morning America.” The 89th Annual Academy Awards will be presented in a Feb. 26 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on ABC. — 4:45 a.m. After two straight years of all-white acting nominees and an overhauling of the motion picture academy, the Oscars are poised to trend in a different direction Tuesday. Barry Jenkin’s luminous coming-of-age tale “Moonlight,” the crowd-pleasing African-American mathematician drama “Hidden Figures” and Denzel Washington’s fiery August Wilson adaption “Fences” are set to lead a notably more diverse group of contenders when nominations to the 89th Academy Awards are announced Tuesday morning beginning at 8:18 a.m. EST. One of the morning’s big questions is just how many nominations “La La Land” will land. Damien Chazelle’s exuberant love letter to musicals is expected to lead all films and could rival the record 14 nods received by “All About Eve” and “Titanic.”