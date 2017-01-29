Partial list of winners at 23rd annual SAG Awards

A complete list of winners at Sunday’s 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles: MOVIES: Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” Supporting actress: Viola Davis, “Fences” Stunt ensemble: “Hacksaw Ridge” — TELEVISION: Actor in a comedy series: William H. Macy, “Shameless” Actress in a comedy series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” Comedy series cast: “Orange is the New Black” Actor in a movie or miniseries: Bryan Cranston, “All the Way” Actress in a movie or miniseries: Sarah Paulson, “The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” Stunt ensemble: “Game of Thrones” — Life Achievement: Lily Tomlin