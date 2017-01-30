Paris Jackson to guest star on Fox TV drama 'Star'

Register on Facebook for Bucket List 101 trip to New York
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paris Jackson is ready for her close-up.

Fox TV said Monday that the daughter of the late Michael Jackson will make her acting debut this season on the drama series “Star.”

Paris Jackson will play an intimidating social media guru, Rachel, who has an impact on the show’s lead characters.

The 18-year-old Jackson was born to the pop star and then-wife Debbie Rowe.

“Star,” from “Empire” creator Lee Daniels, is set in the music industry and features Queen Latifah as a surrogate mom to aspiring young singers.

A date for the episode with Paris Jackson wasn’t announced. The show airs 9 p.m. EST Wednesday on Fox.




