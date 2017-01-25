Reaction to the death of Mary Tyler Moore at age 80:

—

“That shift in the Earth you just felt? That crater that is left behind? That is the legacy of the incomparable #marytylermoore RIP 2 an icon” – Josh Gad, via Twitter.

“I agree w/ Oprah #MaryTylerMoore influenced my career more than any other tv role model. She indeed turned on the world with her smile” – Andrea Mitchell, via Twitter.

“#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM.” – Larry King, via Twitter.