Feb 14, 2017    Posted by    11

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times says a reporter’s comment about an unfounded rumor about first lady Melania Trump in a private conversation with an actress at a party was “completely inappropriate.”

The comment came to light after actress Emily Ratajkowski tweeted Monday that a Times journalist told her “Melania is a hooker.”

Times spokeswoman Eileen Murphy said in a statement Monday that the unnamed reporter does not cover Washington or politics. She said, “The comment was not intended to be public, but it was nonetheless completely inappropriate and should not have occurred.” Murphy said editors have spoken with the reporter.

Mrs. Trump said Monday : “Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women!”




Staff

Recent Posts

Sex harassment in statehouses easy to conceal

New York Times: Reporter's Melania Trump dig 'inappropriate'

The Latest: Durbin says election to live in 'cyber infamy'

Malaysia official: N.Korea leader's brother slain at airport

No Comments

Leave a Comment

$0.000 items