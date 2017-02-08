Jake Gyllenhaal helps open a new Broadway theater

Feb 8, 2017    Posted by    6

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway has welcomed a new theater with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Jake Gyllenhaal.

The “Brokeback Mountain” and “Nightcrawler” star was on hand Wednesday to reopen the Hudson Theatre with “Sunday in the Park with George,” the venue’s first theatrical production in nearly 50 years.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is to have joy in this world and that’s what this space is and that’s what this show is all about. It’s all about love and joy so I hope people will come and experience that with us.”

Opened in 1903 – a week before the New Amsterdam Theatre – the Hudson becomes both Broadway’s oldest theater and its newest. It’s the first new Broadway theater in almost 20 years and becomes the 41st such venue.




