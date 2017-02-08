NEW YORK (AP) — Ron Chernow, the historian who helped inspire the musical “Hamilton,” has a biography of Ulysses Grant coming out in October.

Penguin Press is calling the book “Grant” and plans to release it October 17, the publisher told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Chernow’s previous book, “Washington: A Life,” won the Pulitzer Prize in 2011. His 2004 work on Alexander Hamilton was the basis for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning Broadway smash. Chernow served as historical consultant for the show, which became a national phenomenon.

Chernow’s other books include “Titan,” a biography of John D. Rockefeller; and “The House of Morgan.”