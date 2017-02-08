Feb 8, 2017    Posted by    6

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sunday’s Grammy Awards will include special tributes to pop music icons Prince and George Michael.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the program will include two performances in honor of the stars who died last year. The announcement didn’t say who would perform the tributes.

Previously announced performers for this year’s show include Adele, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Bruno Mars and Metallica. Gaga performed a medley of the late David Bowie’s hits during last year’s show.

The “Late Late Show’s” James Corden is hosting the Grammys, which will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday night from Los Angeles.




Staff

Recent Posts

Dakota Access opponents urge action as Army consent looms

Judges block North Carolina law limiting governor's powers

NASCAR creates traveling safety team for 2017

Falcons shaking up defensive staff after Super Bowl collapse

No Comments

Leave a Comment

$0.000 items