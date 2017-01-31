GLAAD: Films dip, comic books up in award-worthy gay content

Jan 31, 2017    Posted by    12

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The GLAAD Media Awards found “Moonlight” and “Star Trek Beyond” the only major films worthy of nominations this year.

In announcing the nods Tuesday, GLAAD said that’s the fewest nods for gay-inclusive, widely released movies since 2003.

The gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender advocacy group called the outcome disappointing and a reflection of the mainstream film industry’s dearth of LGBT story lines.

While three of the category’s five spots went unfilled, the picture was far different when it came to outstanding music artist and comic book: The categories for both were expanded from five to 10 nominees.




