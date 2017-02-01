Fans bail as Lauryn Hill is 3 hours late for Pittsburgh show

Feb 1, 2017    Posted by    14

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Only a fraction of the audience had stuck around when singer-rapper Lauryn Hill took the stage in Pittsburgh more than three hours late.

A disc jockey on the bill, DJ Motormane, tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2kVN3X0 ) that Hill was at Heinz Hall by 5:30 p.m. to rehearse for Tuesday night’s 8 p.m. show, but that her band apparently was delayed by weather.

Motormane played until about 9:30 p.m. followed by musician Paul Beaubrun, before Hill’s DJ took the stage at 10:30 p.m.

The newspaper says Hill didn’t take the stage until 11:20 p.m., playing until about 1 a.m. for those who stayed instead of requesting refunds.

Hill’s spokeswoman didn’t immediately comment Wednesday.

But fans lit up Twitter with comments including, “I will never pay to see her again. Ever.”

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com




