Jan 30, 2017    Posted by    7

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials are expected to release information about how they solved the 1976 rape and killing of the ex-wife of Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell and District Attorney Jackie Lacey have set a news conference Monday afternoon to explain details about the case.

The sheriff’s department said Friday that investigators identified a suspect in the death of Karen Klaas by using a controversial DNA testing technique.

It allows investigators to search databases to identify likely relatives of suspects who may have committed the crime.

Authorities have not identified the suspect or said whether they’ve made an arrest.

Klaas was sexually assaulted and strangled with pantyhose in January 1976 as she returned to her home in Hermosa Beach.

The 32-year-old died a few days later.




Staff

Recent Posts

Washington state suing Trump over immigration order

George HW Bush has been released from Houston hospital

Smoke 'em if ya got 'em, as legalized marijuana takes hold

2 US basketball players hope to return to team in Iran

No Comments

Leave a Comment

$0.000 items