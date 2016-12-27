Dec 27, 2016    Posted by    14

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Carrie Fisher, who found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars,” has died. She was 60.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through her spokesman saying Fisher died Tuesday just before 9 a.m PST. Lourd said her mother was “loved by the word and she will be missed profoundly.”

Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday when she suffered a medical emergency on board a flight to Los Angeles.

She made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit “Shampoo” and was also an accomplished author who detailed her experiences with addiction and mental illness in several best-selling books. Besides her daughter, Fisher is survived by her brother, Todd Fisher, and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.




Staff

Recent Posts

Poe's TD pass has the Chiefs feeling good

Daughter: Actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

The king of 2016: LeBron James named AP Male Athlete of Year

Small plane missing in Great Smoky Mountains

No Comments

Leave a Comment

$0.000 items