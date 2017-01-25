Jan 25, 2017    Posted by    8

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruno Mars will bring his upbeat, funky swag to the Grammys stage.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the singer-songwriter-producer will perform at the Feb. 12 show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Mars, a four-time Grammy winner, is nominated for album of the year as a co-producer on Adele’s comeback effort, “25.” He worked on the ballad “All I Ask.”

Other album of the year nominees include Drake, Justin Bieber, Sturgill Simpson and Beyonce, who is the overall top nominee with nine.

Adele, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, John Legend and Keith Urban will also perform at the show, which will air live on CBS. James Corden will host the show.

Mars released his third album, “24K Magic,” in November.

——

Online:

https://www.grammy.com/




Staff

Recent Posts

New Oscar nominee Octavia Spencer plans talk with Steinem

Trump intends to announce his Supreme Court pick on Feb. 2

California ski patroller dies when explosive device detonates

The Latest: Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick next Thursday

No Comments

Leave a Comment

$0.000 items