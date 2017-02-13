Woman killed in plane crash in Calif., two survivors hike to safety

Feb. 13 (UPI) — A 20-year-old woman was killed when a small plane crashed near San Diego, and two men aboard survived after hiking out of the remote area, officials said.

The plane, a Cessna, took off Sunday afternoon and crashed into a mountain near the town of Ramona. One woman was killed in the crash, but the two survivors, men ages 25 and 28, walked from the site of the crash to more accessible ground and used cellphones to call for help, CalFire spokesman Isaac Sanchez said. He added that it took about an hour for sheriff’s deputies and firefighters to locate them.

A helicopter brought the two men to safety. They could be seen limping as they were transferred from the helicopter to an ambulance, KSWB-TV, San Diego, reported Sunday. Sanchez described their injuries as moderate.

The plane was on an instructor/student flight. A spokesman for the American Aviation Academy, a flight school based in el Cajun, confirmed the school owned the aircraft.

The identities of the three people involved in the accidents were not revealed.

Efforts to recover the wreckage, and the body of the dead woman, resumed Monday.