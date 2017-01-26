With Trump in White House, abortion opponents energized for march

Jan. 26 (UPI) — Organizers of the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., say they expect the event to be joyful with an abortion opponent in the White House.

The march, scheduled for Friday, comes a week after an unprecedentedly large Women’s March in the capitol.

The abortion opponents were not involved in the march, owing to the abortion-rights plank in the platform, but this week’s events are expected to feature optimism on behalf of its participants not seen in recent anti-abortion actions. With an anti-abortion president in the White House, the march will be more than an exercise in solidarity, The Washington Post reported.

“After the inauguration and the Women’s March on D.C., our phone has been ringing off the hook with more people wanting to get on our bus trips,” said Laura Alexandria, a director of Right to Life of Michigan, which is sending 12 buses to Washington. “We are really close to capacity on our buses.”

The past eight years of the event, now in its 43rd year, were held with little expectation the marchers’ agenda would be implemented by government. This year’s march is seen an opportunity to revive themovement.

Kristan Hawkins of Students for Life said “It’s going to be extremely joyful. People know action is coming,” noting that President Donald Trump “made his pro-life promises, and the pro-life movement is excited about those promises.”

Trump made changes in abortion policy a major part of his campaign. As president he revived an old policy banning funding for organizations in other countries that pay for or provide information about abortions. Tuesday, he signaled his intent to fill a Supreme Court vacancy with an anti-abortion justice.

“There is renewed vigor and interest this year, with the hope of the new administration passing some pro-life policies,” March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said.

Kellyanne Conway, White House senior counselor, will speak prior the march, as will Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa,; Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah,; and Rep. Christopher H. Smith, R-N.J. Participants will then march on their traditional route from the National Mall to the Supreme Court. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have also been invited to speak.