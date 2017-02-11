Winter storm threatens second blizzard in New England area

Feb. 11 (UPI) — A snowstorm may bring blizzard conditions to New England beginning Sunday after the area was pounded by another blizzard earlier this week.

Winter Storm Orson is expected to bring heavy snow throughout New England, days after the weaker Winter Storm Niko delivered 1 to 2 feet of snow.

Conditions will begin on late Saturday night, as the system begins to move into the Northeast and organize in the Great Lakes.

By Sunday snow is likely from the Great Lakes into upstate New York and much of New England, before heavy snow and wind gusts over 50 miles per hour hit New England on Monday.

“The storm has the potential to bring 1 to 2 feet of snow to parts of central and northern New England and parts of the Maritime Provinces of Canada,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Winter storm watches have been issued throughout the Northeast, with the Bangor area and parts of Maine also facing blizzard watches.

Travel issues such as major airline delays and cancellations are likely, including areas away from the storm.

Intense snow will also cause difficulty for road crews attempting to keep the roads clear, making road travel dangerous.

The heavy snowfall combined with the strong winds can also cause damage that may leave people without power.

“The weight of the snow, combined with fierce howling winds will be more than enough to bring down tree limbs and power lines,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Kyle Elliott said.

Snow and wind is expected to linger in parts of Maine and Massachusetts before ending on Monday night.