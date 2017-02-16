Watch: Trump touts record, attacks media and leakers in feisty press conference

Feb. 16 (UPI) — President Donald Trump defended his record and went on the attack against the media, Democrats and leakers within the government and his administration during a feisty press conference Thursday.

Trump spoke briefly, first announcing his new labor secretary pick Alex Acosta, in the East Room of the White House, then took questions from reporters on a range of issues from bomb threats against Jewish community centers to leaks about his staff’s contact with Russian intelligence during the campaign.

The presser scheduled for 12:30 p.m. lasted about an hour and a half, with Trump arriving an hour late. His top advisors took the front row.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer was originally scheduled to hold the daily press briefing at 1:30 p.m., but that was canceled.

It was the third time this week Trump talked directly with reporters. On Monday, he held a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and on Wednesday he held one with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

[embedded content]