Watch: Sean Spicer talks Michael Flynn, Russia in daily press briefing

Feb. 14 (UPI) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer faced questions about the resignation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the Trump administration’s involvement with Russia during the daily press briefing Tuesday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gave a brief statement on sanctions against Venezuela’s vice president, then took a couple questions – including a question on sanctions against Russia.

Reporters have largely been unable to directly question Spicer since news first broke last week that Flynn spoke to a Russian diplomat about U.S. sanctions before Trump’s inauguration. Instead of the daily briefing, President Donald Trump held joint press conferences with visiting world leaders Friday and Monday, and did not answer questions about Flynn.

Flynn came under scrutiny for the phone conversation because it violates the Logan Act, which prohibits civilians from engaging in negotiations with foreign governments. At the time, he was not yet national security adviser.

Spicer said Trump asked for Flynn’s resignation after it became clear the president couldn’t trust him.