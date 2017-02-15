Feb. 15 (UPI) — U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a joint press conference on Wednesday in which they are expected to promote a stronger alliance.

“The U.S.-Israel alliance has always been strong, and it’s about to get stronger,” Netanyahu said in a statement on Wednesday after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Trump and Netanyahu are expected to build a new diplomatic relationship that counters decades of U.S. policy and eight years of a relationship perceived as adversarial with former President Barack Obama‘s administration.

The two will speak at noon.

In the meeting between the leaders, Trump is not expected to push for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — a deviation from previous U.S. policy, including under Obama.

“Trump and I see eye to eye on the dangers emanating from the region but also on the opportunities. And we’ll talk about both,” Netanyahu said prior to departing to Washington, D.C., on Monday.