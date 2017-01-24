Jan. 24 (UPI) — South Carolina Rep. Mick Mulvaney appears for his confirmation hearing Tuesday to become director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Mulvaney’s first hearing will be before the Senate Budget Committee scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., while he will face a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

The four-term U.S. House representative won re-election in November but will vacate his seat to join Trump’s administration if confirmed.

Mulvaney, 49, would be responsible for various fiscal matters in Trump’s government — including the president’s promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The South Carolina Republican has been a longtime supporter of Trump’s and was an outspoken critic of government spending during President Barack Obama‘s terms.

In prepared remarks, Mulvaney indicated that reducing the government’s debt is a priority that needs to be addressed quickly.

“Fundamental changes are needed in the way Washington spends and taxes if we truly want a healthy economy. This must include changing our government’s long-term fiscal path — which is unsustainable,” Mulvaney wrote. “Fixing the economy doesn’t mean just taking a green eyeshade approach to the budget. Our government isn’t just about numbers. A strong, healthy economy allows us to protect our most vulnerable.”

On Friday after inauguration, Trump signed an executive order calling on his government agencies to “ease the burden” of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.