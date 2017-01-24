Watch live: Linda McMahon's small business confirmation hearing

Jan. 24 (UPI) — World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. co-founder Linda McMahon appears for her confirmation hearing Tuesday to become administrator of the Small Business Administration.

The Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

McMahon and her husband, Vince McMahon, founded WWE, which has a market value of about $1.5 billion, more than 30 years ago. She ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in Connecticut in 2010 and 2012, spending nearly $100 million on the campaigns.

McMahon has previously voiced support for a lower corporate tax rate and a reduction in regulations — a stance Trump took during his presidential campaign.

McMahon, who previously served as CEO of WWE, said small businesses are the “largest source of job creation in our country.” McMahon gave $6 million to a Trump-supporting super PAC during the campaign.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who defeated McMahon in the 2012 Senate race, in December said McMahon is “unquestionably qualified for this job.”

“She turned a small business into a big, multi-national business which is what a lot of small businesses want to become. She is also a Connecticut Republican … so she’s bringing some important moderate values to the administration,” Murphy said during an interview with MSNBC.