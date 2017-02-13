Watch live: Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau press conference

Feb. 13 (UPI) — U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau are scheduled to hold a joint press conference Monday after privately discussing trade, the economy and security.

Trump and Trudeau are expected to speak privately in the Oval Office at about 11:10 a.m. The joint press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

In Trudeau’s one-day visit, the Canadian prime minister and Trump will hold an expanded bilateral meeting and a round-table discussion with female business executives organized by Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, in the White House prior to a luncheon.

After the joint press conference, Trudeau will meet with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan and later with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trudeau will likely not bring up immigration — specifically Trump’s travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries that also freezes refugee entry — and will instead focus on trade, Bloomberg reported.