Watch live: Donald Trump holds press conference

Feb. 16 (UPI) — The White House announced President Donald Trump is expected to hold a press conference in place of the daily press briefing Thursday.

Trump will take questions from reporters at 12:30 p.m. in the East Room of the White House. Press Secretary Sean Spicer was originally scheduled to hold the daily press briefing at 1:30 p.m., but that was canceled.

It will be the third time this week Trump talks directly with reporters. On Monday, he held a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and on Wednesday he held one with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.