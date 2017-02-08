Feb. 8 (UPI) — The U.S. Coast Guard has released a video of the rescue of three fishermen whose boat, the Sea Puppy, caught fire near Georgia’s St. Catherines Island.

The incident occurred one mile east of St. Catherines Island on Tuesday. The Coast Guard deployed a 29-foot incident response boat and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter in the rescue effort.

The Coast Guard received the emergency call from a Sea Puppy crew member at 3:16 p.m. reporting the boat was on fire and taking on water. The Coast Guard deployed the helicopter at about 3:25 p.m. from Air Station Savannah — reaching the incident site at about 4:30 p.m.

The helicopter hoisted the fishermen and took them to Air Station Savannah where they received medical treatment. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.