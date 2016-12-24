WASHINGTON, Dec. 24 (UPI) — The U.S. State Department warned U.S. citizens planning to travel to Jordan of “threats from terrorist groups” following a deadly attack last Sunday.

The department warned Jordan’s role in the counter-Islamic State coalition and it’s proximity to Iraq and Syria pose threats to both U.S. and Jordanian interests.

“Terrorist organizations, including the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), its affiliates, and sympathizers, have successfully conducted attacks in Jordan and continue to plot assaults in the country,” the State Department said, referring organization commonly known as the Islamic State.

The IS, also known as ISIS and Daesh, claimed responsibility for an attack near Karak on Dec. 18 which killed seven local security officers, two Jordanian civilians and a Canadian female tourist.

U.S. citizens traveling to Jordan were warned to stay away from the country’s border with Syria and Iraq to avoid cross-border attacks.

Areas such as malls, hotels, and restaurants were also listed as “soft targets,” which terrorist groups have expressed interest in attacking.

“Within the last year, Jordanian authorities have notified the U.S. Embassy of several disrupted terrorist plots targeting U.S. citizens and Westerners,” the warning stated.

In addition, all U.S. government personnel traveling to Jordan on official travel are required receive prior permission to visit any area within six miles of the Jordan-Syria border and must also have permission for official travel on Highway 10 east of the town of Ruwayshid.