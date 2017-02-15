U.S. tracking Russian spy ship movements up East Coast

Feb. 15 (UPI) — American military authorities are continuing to track and monitor what officials say is a Russian spy ship moving along the United States’ eastern seaboard.

The SSV-175 Viktor Leonov vessel has been moving in international waters off the East Coast for days, officials said. The ship is purportedly outfitted with sophisticated surveillance equipment.

Some authorities said the patrolling boat is the latest provocation from the Kremlin in deteriorating relations with Washington. The vessel was reported to be off the Delaware coast on Tuesday.

“A Russian spy ship patrolling 30 miles from the Groton sub base underscores that the threats posed by a resurgent Russia are real,” Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., said in a statement.

“It’s part of a series of aggressive actions by Russia that threaten U.S. national security and the security of our allies,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said.

“Russia is acting like it has a permission slip to expand influence, test limits of reach,” he added in a tweet.

Some officials, though, say Russian ships sailing in international waters off American coasts is a routine practice and that the Viktor Leonov poses little threat.

The ship is being tracked by the U.S. Coast Guard.