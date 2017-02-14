Feb. 14 (UPI) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 24-year-old Kevin Wellons, who went overboard from the Carnival Elation cruise ship near the Bahamas.

The incident occurred Monday morning about 15 miles southwest of Abaco. Closed circuit TV footage showed the Warner Robins, Ga., resident was on the 11th deck of the Elation when he went overboard, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

“The Elation received the report of the missing passenger at approximately 8:30 a.m. from the passenger’s wife once they were moored in Nassau, Bahamas,” the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater deployed an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and Coast Guard Air Station Miami deployed an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane to search for Wellons.