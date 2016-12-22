'Trump Whisperer' Conway picked for counselor, Spicer and Hicks for press team

NEW YORK, Dec. 22 (UPI) — Donald Trump‘s transition team said Thursday that veteran GOP consultant and campaign adviser Kellyanne Conway has been named counselor to the president.

Conway, the first female campaign manager to win a presidential race, led Trump’s team in the final three months before the election. The top White House role will allow Conway to advise Trump on virtually any decision he makes.

Conway, 49, had been speculated for a number of potential roles in Trump’s government.

“In her position, Conway will continue her role as a close adviser to the president and will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the administration’s legislative priorities and actions,” Trump said in a statement. “She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message.”

Conway, a veteran pollster, GOP consultant and “Trump Whisperer,” said she was “humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement [Trump] has led into a real agenda of actions and results.”

White House counselors can be very influential on a president because they can advise on nearly any issue, including domestic and foreign policy — unlike most advisers, who typically have a specific focus.

Donald Trump’s campaign spokeswoman, Hope Hicks, was named to the president-elect’s press team on Thursday as strategic communications director. Republican National Committee strategist Sean Spicer was named press secretary and Dan Scavino as social media director. File Photo by Jason Szenes/European Pressphoto Agency

Technically, Conway will succeed prominent Democrat John Podesta in the role, who advised President Barack Obama for a year between 2014 and 2015. Obama did not replace him when he left last year to chair Hillary Clinton‘s presidential campaign.

Counselor to the president is one of the final top-level posts Trump filled. He still has yet to fill vacancies atop the Departments of Agriculture and Veterans Affairs.

Conway, who was also mentioned as a possible press secretary candidate, said last month that she could have “any job I want” in Trump’s government. Weeks later, she reportedly upset Trump with comments about his cabinet appointments and worried GOP leaders about her participation in the administration.

Earlier this month, she claimed she had received death threats from supporters of Hillary Clinton.

Also Thursday, the transition team announced new members of Trump’s communications team — including Republican strategist Sean Spicer (press secretary), campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks (strategic communications director), Jason Miller (communications director) and Dan Scavino (social media director).

“Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition,” Trump said in a statement. “I am excited they will be leading the team that will communicate my agenda that will Make America Great Again.”