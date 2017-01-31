Trump to sign cybersecurity executive order

Jan. 31 (UPI) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday is expected to sign an executive order that will direct federal agencies to conduct internal cybersecurity reviews.

Trump will hold the heads of executive federal agencies accountable for managing their cybersecurity. The action orders the agencies to maintain their cybersecurity standards as laid out in a framework by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, a White House official said.

Under the executive order, the Office of Management and Budget is charged with assessing the hacking risk of the agencies and with preparing any necessary upgrades. The legislative and judicial branches of government are not affected but Congress could assist Trump by providing funding to modernize federal systems.

The executive order also attempts to prepare the government for attacks on the Internet and the U.S. infrastructure. The White House official said Trump hopes the executive order will establish a philosophy of proper cybersecurity management and will modernize the federal government’s IT.

Trump’s actions on cybersecurity follow a conclusion by the U.S. intelligence community declaring that Russia, under President Vladimir Putin’s order, carried out hacks against Democratic organizations in the United States to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.